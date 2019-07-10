SpeedNews Conferences Announces its 20th Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe to be held in Toulouse, France

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network's SpeedNews Conferences announced today the 20th Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe will take place in Toulouse, France, September 16-18, 2019 at the Hôtel Palladia.



The Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe is designed specifically for aviation equipment manufacturers and suppliers, raw materials producers, technology companies, marketing and business development specialists, industry analysts and financial analysts. Maintenance companies and subcontractors will also be presented with exclusive industry updates.

Keynote speakers, presenters and panelists will lead interactive industry briefings and take part in valuable face-to-face networking opportunities with Delegates. Aircraft and engine manufacturers will also disclose the status of new programs, and provide updates on important topics affecting the industry, as well as market, production and delivery forecasts.

By attending the Conference, Delegates will be connected to a valuable network of respected industry leaders and gain a full understanding of the current state of the industry. Delegates will also gain exclusive intelligence enabling them to update and enhance their organization's business plans and strategies to thrive in the manufacturing and supplier marketplace and stay ahead of competitors in this dynamic industry.

Learn more and register to attend the Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe at: conf.events/ACE .

The Keynote Presentation will be given by Bob Lange, Senior Vice President, Business Analysis & Market Forecast, for Airbus. Mr. Lange will update Conference Delegates about Economic Outlook for Commercial Aviation. "The Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference provides excellent opportunities to network with key players in the Aerospace supply chain," said Mr. Lange.

"We are so honored to have Mr. Lange be part of the Conference and speak with our Delegates about new insights related to Commercial Aviation," said Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D Events.

Speakers scheduled to lead presentations at the Conference include representatives from these companies and organizations:



AeroDynamic Advisory

Airbus

Aleris

ATR (Avions de Transport Regional)

BofA - Merrill Lynch Global Research

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Canaccord Genuity

CFM International

Charles Edwards Management Consulting

Citibank

Constellium

Counterpoint Market Intelligence

Embraer Hexcel

Liebherr-Aerospace

MTU Aero Engines

Norwegian

Oliver Wyman

Pratt & Whitney

Roland Berger

Rolls-Royce

Safran Aircraft Engines

Supply Dynamics

The Lundquist Group

voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl

Sponsors of SpeedNews' 20th Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe include AeroDynamic Advisory and CFM International.



For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-424-465-6501 or jspeed@speednews.com. On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf (https://twitter.com/speednewsconf). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference .

The Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference - Europe is presented by SpeedNews Conferences and Aviation Week Network.

ABOUT SPEEDNEWS CONFERENCES

For 33 years, SpeedNews Conferences have delivered an array of information to the aviation industry that is unmatched in its quality and depth to stakeholders in commercial, defense, business and general aviation, aerospace manufacturing, raw materials, and M&A.

SpeedNews Conferences is the world's most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information sharing events providing global aerospace and aviation leaders, executives, and decision makers with targeted industry information, data, updates, forecasts, and professional networking opportunities.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .