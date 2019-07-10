Stingray Announces the date of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 and the Release Date of its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

MONTREAL, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 am (EDT) at its Montreal Headquarters (736 Wellington Street, Montreal, QC).



The company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 30, 2019, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) prior to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 6, 2019, by dialing (800) 585‑8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 8347839.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 140 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

