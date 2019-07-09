DVCon U.S. 2020 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts, Panels, Tutorials and Short Workshop Proposals

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract, panel, tutorial and short workshop proposals. The submission site for extended abstracts is now open. The conference will be held March 2-5, 2020 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.



"Now in its 32nd year, DVCon U.S. has continued to evolve its program each year with the growing needs of our attendees, making it the industry's must-attend conference," stated Aparna Dey, DVCon U.S. 2020 General Chair. "Our goal is to provide a platform where design and verification engineers and vendors can come together to discuss their challenges and solutions. DVCon continues to be an opportunity for collaboration among peers. Our hope is that they gain practical knowledge that they can apply immediately in their day-to-day jobs. The DVCon U.S. steering committee will be working hard to select the best of the best submissions to create a highly technical and beneficial program. We welcome submissions that address traditional design and verification topics, as well as those that include machine learning, intelligent systems, industrial, automotive safety, aerospace, cloud data center, IP and security."

Extended Abstracts

Extended abstracts are being solicited for presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in various domains. Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 1.0; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Submissions are also encouraged (but not restricted to) the following topic areas: Verification & Validation; Safety-Critical Design & Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design & Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design & Verification; and Low-Power Design & Verification. Extended abstracts should be between 600-1200 words.

The deadline for abstract submissions is August 12, 2019. More information and guidelines can be found here .

Panels

DVCon U.S. will host two panel discussions on Wednesday, March 4. The one hour panels should be lively, can be controversial, and should provoke engaging discussion on a topic of interest to the community. Suggested topics include: Experiences using design and/or verification IP for SoC development; experiences applying machine-learning techniques; experiences adopting functional-safety related standards such as ISO26262, DO-254, etc.; design and verification sign-off and closure; developing, adopting and proliferating new standards; dealing with the technical and logistical challenges of multi-site projects; experiences deploying a verification methodology library, especially the deployment of UVM; and designing and/or verifying complex ASICs and FPGAs using multiple HDLs and/or HVLs in a design cycle. More information and guidelines can be found here .

Tutorials

DVCon U.S. is looking for tutorial topics that are current, have a high-level of interest and offer strong continuing educational content. The sponsored half-day educational sessions can be hands-on or lecture format and also include a luncheon. More than 285 qualified engineers attended the sponsored tutorials during DVCon U.S. 2019. For more information, visit here .

Short Workshops

Short Workshops were added to the DVCon U.S. program in 2018 to encourage greater participation from smaller companies and exhibitors. The sponsored 90-minute workshops will be held on both Monday and Thursday and can be hands-on or lecture format. They have been so well-received that they were expanded in 2019 to include the option of adding sponsorship of an evening reception. For more information on suggested topics, guidelines, and pricing visit here .

Deadlines for panels, tutorials and short workshops

The submission site for the panels, tutorials and short workshops will open on August 6, 2019. The deadline for each is September 24, 2019.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org . For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org . Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DVCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

