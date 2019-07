LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019

CHICAGO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on July 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 236-5754. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (647) 689-4182. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 4683713#.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com ) in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 4683713#. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through August 8, 2019. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross

LKQ Corporation

Vice President, Investor Relations

(312) 621-2793

jpboutross@lkqcorp.com