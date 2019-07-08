First Team Instates New Regional Manager Marcel Atallah Amidst San Diego Growth

San Diego, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Originally starting as an agent with the First Team family, Marcel Atallah possesses an extensive knowledge of the brokerage and real estate industry that has helped him rise to the position of manager and now regional manager.



His reach expands everywhere from Temecula to San Diego, including cities like La Quinta, Murrieta, and Fallbrook. Despite having such a large area of associates to manage, Marcel maintains a high level of service to his agents by focusing on efficiency. Meeting the needs and expectations of his associates and their clients comes from maintaining a smooth business model and an extraordinarily tech-savvy management style. "I keep my meetings practical and tactical," explained Marcel, "to make sure that all of my associates' needs are being met in the most efficient way possible." Meetings, for example, that are broadcasted through the video network Zoom are standard in Marcel's aim to develop a bigger educational reach.



Education has always been the heart of Marcel's leadership priorities. Marcel and his team focus on educating consumers in the San Diego market more about local, regional, and global marketing. First Team—as Southern California's #1 Independent Real Estate Brokerage—boasts an intensive education system that has spurred Marcel to carry on the belief that educating agents leads to a more productive relationship between First Team associates and their clients.



Some of the of educational programs that both First Team and Marcel implement hone in on the amazing luxury networks that associates can leverage in designated areas. First Team's San Diego agents now have access to luxury brands that they didn't previously have the privilege of utilizing, including Luxury Portfolio International and Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. Associates can now use these luxury networks when marketing homes in order to reach a wider range of qualified international consumers, develop a respected rapport in their neighborhoods, and encourage social media interest.



For First Team, rapid growth is no novelty. In 2018 alone, the brokerage welcomed 600 associates to their team, and this year has started out just as strong with mergers and acquisitions from companies such as Sand & Sea Investments, Premiere Properties, and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. The First Team name continues to stretch both north and south, spanning nearly 40 offices across Southern California. "I am excited about working with San Diego agents," stated Marcel. "It's about time that we bridged that geographical gap and form a family down south that can deliver a higher level of service to the consumer."



Marcel and his team are always searching for new members who can benefit from First Team's educational programs, marketing packages, luxury branding, and growth. For an opportunity to learn more about joining the First Team family, contact Marcel Atallah at (951) 757-1765 or MarcelAtallah@FirstTeam.com.

Joe Burke First Team 949 988 3049 joeburke@firstteam.com