CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lyft-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the lawsuit, Lyft's Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft's claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft's rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft's drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lyft, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Class Period: July 29, 2014 - March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

To learn more about the CBL & Associates Properties, Inc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT's overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT's large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx's positive statements about TNT's recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx's legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the FedEx Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company's previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the EQT Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

