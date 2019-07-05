Momo Inc. (MOMO), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), & Hecla Mining Company (HL) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 - April 29, 2019

Deadline: July 15, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/momo

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - May 10, 2019

Deadline: July 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rick

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RCI engaged in numerous transactions with Eric Langan, RCI's CEO, including lending him large amounts of money; (2) these practices were likely to lead to investigations of RCI by regulators; (3) investigations into RCI's corporate governance would harm RCI's prospects by, among other things, causing it to be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about RCI's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

Deadline: July 23, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hl

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hecla's Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by defendants during Hecla's extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period; (2) due to these material problems, defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow; and (3) as a result, Hecla's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.