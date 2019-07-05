UPDATE - Hershey's to Launch Limited-Edition Chocolate Bar Featuring Emojis

HERSHEY, Pa., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey's brand came up with a new way to satisfy America's love for emojis. For the first time in The Hershey Company's 125-year history, the iconic Hershey's brand is changing the look of its original milk chocolate bar and transforming each piece to include an emoji. The new Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will feature 25 of the most popular emojis across six different emoji packaging designs – all designed to collect, share and eat. The new bars are set to launch this summer, nationwide, for a limited-time only in both standard size and snack size bars.



"Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."

For those wondering why certain emojis made the cut, each one was carefully selected by parents and kids to feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation. Research showed that 87 percent of kids agreed that the new Hershey's Emoji Bar is something they would want to share with others¹. This limited time offering will arrive just in time for summer and will also be available in the run up to back-to-school, while supplies last.

The new Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar has an emoji for every emotion. It offers a fun way for kids to connect with others, whether on the first day of school or if they just moved to a new neighborhood, so grab them while you can. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar (SRP: $0.99), 9.45 oz. snack size bag (SRP: $4.09).

For more information on the new Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji bar and all things Hershey's brand this Summer, visit www.hersheys.com .

*The emoji® trademark is used under license from the emoji company GmbH

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

