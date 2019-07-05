Pyxus International, Inc. f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (PYX), Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) & ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Pyxus International, Inc. f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX)

Class Period: June 7, 2018 - November 8, 2018

Deadline: August 6, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pyx

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants' positive statements about Pyxus' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering

Deadline: August 9, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rmed

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) that the Company's training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) that, as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) that, as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) that the Company's manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) that, as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH )

Class Period: April 10, 2015 - May 17, 2019

Deadline: August 12, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ccih

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company's operations; and (3) defendants' positive statements about ChinaCache's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

