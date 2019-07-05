Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Pivotal's April 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (2) between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pivotal investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (2) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry's sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal products because the Company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (3) Pivotal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

