Apergy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation ("Apergy") (NYSE:APY) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 operating results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on Apergy's website at www.apergy.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada: 1-888-424-8151 International: 1-847-585-4422 Reference: Apergy conference call number 6817 965

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on Apergy's website or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or 1-630-652-3042 for international calls, with access code 6817 965#.

About Apergy



Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-3751