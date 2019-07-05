Taiwan Star Telecom expands LTE services and prepares for 5G migration with Nokia end-to-end portfolio

As part of its continuous investment in improved customer services, TST is expanding the capacity and coverage of its LTE network and preparing for narrowband IoT services and migration to 5G

The solution is part of the Nokia end-to-end 5G portfolio, with consistently-proven performance and low-risk, flexible deployment options for improved OPEX, reliability and speed to market

Nokia sole supplier chosen to make TST network 5G-ready

5 July, 2019

Espoo, Finland- Nokia today announced that TST (Taiwan Star Telecom) has chosen the Nokia end-to-end (E2E) solution to expand the coverage and capacity of its LTE network to support subscriber growth. The new solution will also enable TST to offer narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, as well as prepare TST to migrate to 5G services in the future. The expansion will enhance network quality and improve the user experience.





With their open and transparent mobile rates and highest price-to-performance scores, TST continuously invests in the performance of their mobile network in order to enhance the customer experience and support the fast growth of their subscriber base. With this upgrade, using the Nokia end-to-end 5G-ready portfolio, they will expand their coverage in the 900MHz/2600Mhz band nationwide.

The Nokia 5G-ready solutions selected by TST include:

The AirScale eNodeB solution, which introduces the Nokia AirScale Remote Radio Head (RRH). This will help TST to cost-effectively create the capacity they need with more flexible cell sizes. The diverse deployment options include macro, mini-macro and small cells for dense urban spots, grey/white spots, indoor and stadium coverage.

The 7750 Mobile Gateway (MG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) for expansion of the packet core.

The 7750 Service Router for IP backbone expansion, due to its reliability, high capacity, and 5G compatibility.

The Smart Plan Suite (SPS), which provides a full policy and charging solution and paves the way for 5G monetization.

Cliff Lai, CEO of Taiwan Star Telecom, said: "We are always striving to provide our customers with better, more reliable services at the best price point. Nokia shares our vision for how to best meet the future needs of our customers with the expansion of our LTE coverage and the eventual migration to 5G services."

Jason Liu, Head of Market Unit Taiwan Nokia, said: "We have been especially pleased to be chosen as the sole supplier to TST for their LTE expansion. Working closely with TST to understand their vision and commitment to their customers has helped us to refine our approach and together build better solutions for LTE today and 5G tomorrow."

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com