Goodfood to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

MONTREAL, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX:FOOD) will release its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Thursday, July 11, 2019, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President & COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.



Details of the Conference Call:

When: July 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. E.T

Dial in number: 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until July 18, 2019

1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

http://www.gowebcasting.com/10010

The conference ID is 9164447.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, and a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta. Goodfood had 189,000 active subscribers as of May 31, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca