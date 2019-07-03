INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Acer Therapeutics Inc.

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that acquired Acer Therapeutics Inc., ("Acer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACER) securities between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO's NDA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the treatment vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome ("vEDS");



The Ong Trial, which was the basis for the NDA, was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards and comprised of an insufficiently small group to support the NDA;



As a result, the FDA was likely to reject EDSIVO's NDA; and



Therefore, the Company's public statements were false and misleading at all relevant times.



On June 25, 2019, Acer disclosed the receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding the EDSIVO NDA for the treatment of vEDS. Acer advised the market that the Complete Response Letter "states that it will be necessary to conduct an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether [EDSIVO] reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS."

On the same day, Reuters reported that the small group size of the Ong Trial raised questions among experts about the adequacy of the EDSIVO trial results.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $15.16 per share, or nearly 79%, to close at $4.12 on June 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

