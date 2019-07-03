Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
Share:

AURORA, Ontario, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL 
THURSDAY – AUGUST 8, 2019 
8:00 AM ET 
 
DIAL IN NUMBERS 
 North America: 1-877-291-0442
 International: 1-212-231-2924
 Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call. 
 
REBROADCAST INFORMATION 
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2019
 North America: 1-800-558-5253
 International: 1-416-626-4100
 Reservation No.:  21926860

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108 

Magna-Logo-RGB-HR-V1.0.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga