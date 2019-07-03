Element Fleet Management Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: August 1, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its second quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Element's financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on July 31, 2019 and will be available on the Company's website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations .

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20190801.html Telephone: North America toll-free: 1-855-327-6838 International: +1-604-235-2082 Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company's website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through September 1, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 3390.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact: Michael Barrett Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 646-5698 mbarrett@elementcorp.com