FREDERICK COUNTY BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. ("FCBI" or the "Company") (OTC:FCBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by ACNB Corporation ("ACNB") (NASDAQ CM: ACNB). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholder of FCBI will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB common stock for each share of FCBI common stock owned.

If you own common stock of FCBI and purchased any shares before July 2, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

