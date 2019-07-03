Servus Credit Union continues strong 2019 performance in Q2

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union reported net income (after dividends, patronage and taxes) of $22.7 million for the second quarter of the fiscal year, up 7.1% from the second quarter of FY2018.



"Careful expense management, significantly lower loan loss provisions and credit card revenue were key to our financial performance in the second quarter," said Garth Warner, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. "We will see an increase in expenses in the second half of the year as member service and infrastructure investments come on line. Margin income is under some pressure, but overall we are on track for a solid financial year and more Servus Profit Share® Rewards for members."

"Servus's financial fitness is a reflection of the financial fitness of our members," continued Mr. Warner. "Our results suggest member financial fitness is improving, especially in savings and debt management. Strong deposit growth indicates members are saving more, while lower loan loss provisions speak to how well our members are managing their debts."

Servus's Big Share contest was held during the first and second quarters of FY2019, encouraging members to save and offering the chance to win $1 million. In June Servus gave $1 million to member Andrew Buchner, who earned entries just by banking with Servus and receiving Profit Share® Rewards. A second Big Share contest is planned for 2020, with another prize of $1 million for saving with Servus and earning Profit Share® Rewards.

Key performance indicators (all figures compare Q2 2019 to Q2 2018)

Assets grew 3.0% to $16.4 billion

Net income (after dividends, patronage and taxes) rose by 7.1% to $22.7 million

Deposits increased by 3.6% to $13.0 billion

Loans expanded by 3.7% to $14.5 billion

Retained earnings were boosted by 8.8% to $877 million and our capital is well over the legislated requirement

See the Q2 2019 Financial Statements .

