Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of PCM, Caesars, Sotheby's, and EMC on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Buyer: Insight Enterprises, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at $581 million, PCM stockholders will receive $35 for each share of PCM common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether PCM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the PCM investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pcmi/ .

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID)

Buyer: BidFair USA

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 17, 2019 and valued at approximately $3.7 billion, Sotheby's stockholders will receive $57 for each share of Sotheby's common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Sotheby's and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sotheby's investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bid/ .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)

Buyer: Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at $17.3 billion, Caesars stockholders will receive $8.40 and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Caesars and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Caesars investigation go to: https://bespc.com/czr/.

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Buyer: Employers Mutual Casualty Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 9, 2019 and valued at $356 million, EMC stockholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMC common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether EMC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the EMC investigation go to: https://bespc.com/emci/ .

