ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
GLENVIEW, Ill., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its second quarter 2019 results on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To register for and access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q2 2019 Earnings Call Webcast

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international). The passcode is "ITW."

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from July 26 through August 1 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 7190277.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Illinois Tool Works logo

