MERGER ALERT –NRCG, CJ, and ASV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NRCG)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: When C&J and Keane Group merge, Keane and C&J shareholders will, in the aggregate, each own 50% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, C&J shareholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock owned.

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ASV)

Merger Announcement: June 27, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each outstanding share of ASV common stock.

