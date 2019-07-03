MERGER ALERT – ORIT and NANO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Merger Announcement: June 26, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, common shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own.

To learn more about the ORIT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/oritani-financial-corp

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: When Nanometrics and Rudolph merge, current Nanometrics stockholders will own approximately 50% and current Rudolph stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share.

To learn more about the NANO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/nanometrics-incorporated

