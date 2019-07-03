Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market to Exhibit 10.1% CAGR, Omron to Leading the Market with its Large Distribution Network, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market is expected to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled " Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025," shading light into various factors responsible for the growth in the market. According to the report, in 2017 the global digital blood pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 666.6 Mn. The global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1440.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market in terms of various segments.

Wrist-type digital blood pressure monitors to be the most attractive segment to invest in





As stated in the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2017. It was valued at US$ 270.4 Mn in 2017. The region is anticipated to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the increasing incidence of coronary heart diseases in the region. Moreover, in nations such as the U.S. the government is taking initiatives to prevent and cure heart diseases. This is likely to fuel the demand for digital blood pressure monitors.



According to the report, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. Favorable reimbursement policies in nations such as India and China are anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion in Asia Pacific. Among companies operating in the market, Omron Heath holds a dominant share backed by its widespread distribution network in Asia Pacific.

Wrist Segment to Dominate the Market with Recent Technological Upgrades

In terms of product, the wrist type segment is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Innovation and technological advancements such as integration of ECG sensors in smart watch is likely to propel the growth in the segment. This is further anticipated to fuel the demand in the market.

Improved accuracy and precision of the digital blood pressure monitor and increasing adoption of smartwatches in-built with ECG sensors are a few factors anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, shift of consumer preference towards digital readouts and automated machines in the healthcare sector is likely to fuel the demand in the market.

However, high cost and complications associated with the digital blood pressure monitor is a factor that may hamper the growth of the global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market.

Omron to Expand its Operations Across Regions to Gain Higher Share

The global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market is expanding and witnessing entry of new players. At present Omron Health is leading the global market and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to organization's strong brand presence and diverse product portfolio. This is expected to increase the growth rate in market.



The report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the epidemiology of key cardiovascular diseases (Peripheral Artery Diseases & Coronary Artery Diseases), recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch/approvals, pricing analysis, and overview of government recommendations for blood pressure monitoring.

Key Companies Mentioned in Report

American Diagnostic Corporation

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Smiths Group

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Other players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Epidemiology of Major Cardiovascular Diseases - Key Countries, 2017 New Product Introduction Pricing Analysis Overview of Government Recommendations for Blood Pressure Monitoring Recent Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions





Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

Key Findings/ Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Arm Type Wrist Type



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations





