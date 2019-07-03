SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. to ACNB Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. ("FCBI" or the "Company") (OTC:FCBI) stock prior to July 2, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of FCBI to ACNB Corporation ("ACNB") (NASDAQCM: ACNB). FCBI will be merged with and into an ACNB acquisition subsidiary. Under the terms of the deal, FCBI shareholders will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB common stock for each share of FCBI common stock that they own as of the closing date. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FCBI merger investigation concerns whether the Board of FCBI breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether ACNB is underpaying for FCBI shares, thus unlawfully harming FCBI shareholders.

