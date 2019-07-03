SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BE CBL BOX ASNA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy's July 2018 IPO.

Get additional information about BE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

Class Period: July 29, 2014 and March 26, 2019

Get additional information about CBL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Class Period: November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019

Get additional information about BOX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Class Period: September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017

Get additional information about ASNA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ascena-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



