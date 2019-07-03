The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, STG, TUSK and EQT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company's South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company's revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PSMT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands' March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Throughout the class period, Sunlands Technology Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands' student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands' gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the STG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth's subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Mammoth's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TUSK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

During the class period, EQT Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company's previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

