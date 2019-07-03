CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, XENT, DLNG and RMED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Momo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Intersect ENT, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect's sinus implant; (2) Intersect's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Intersect's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Dynagas LNG Partners LP allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company's long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were unfavorable and resulted in the Company's inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants' false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company's ability to make future distributions.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company's training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company's manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

