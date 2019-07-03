CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, PVTL, CLDR and TEVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Hecla Mining Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla's extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

To learn more about the Hecla Mining Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Pivotal Software, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry's sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal products because the Company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pivotal Software, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cloudera-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cloudera, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

To learn more about the Cloudera, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares ("ADS") between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

To learn more about the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

