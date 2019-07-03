Market Overview

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for Reporting the 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2019 9:20am   Comments
ATHENS, Greece, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, July 29, 2019.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company's current fleet of vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers. 

