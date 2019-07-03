CDW Canada Donates $50,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children

Etobicoke, ON, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CDW Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions for Canadian organizations in the public and private sectors, is delighted to announce it has donated $50,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) through the Children's Miracle Network this year.



This donation continues an 11-year partnership during which CDW Canada has raised more than $299,000 through the Children's Miracle Network.



"We're proud to partner with the Children's Miracle Network, supporting innovative medical research, learning and care at SickKids that will lead to breakthrough treatments, the construction of a new patient facility, and more," said J.D. Hupp, Vice President and General Manager, CDW Canada. "SickKids is committed to improving the health of children, and our coworkers show great commitment each year to raise funds to help make this amazing work possible."



"We are grateful to CDW Canada for their continued commitment to improving child health," says Seanna Millar, Senior Vice President, Corporate & Community Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "Currently, SickKids is at a crossroads. We are a leading paediatric hospital treating patients from across the province and world, but parts of our building do not meet modern building codes. The funds raised by CDW Canada go towards our campus redevelopment plan to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality care for future generations."



