Determine Hosts P2P Starter Kit Webinar and Demo

LONDON, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will present a live webinar, The P2P Starter Kit , hosted by Sophie Pope , Director of Sales, UK & Nordics and Ollie Young , Senior Solutions Engineer at Determine, on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 1.30PM GMT | 2.30PM CET | 8.30 AM ET.

The P2P Starter Kit webinar and demo is designed to give Procurement, AP/Finance and IT professionals a deeper understanding of how a holistic, technology-based procure-to-pay strategy and process is one of the most effective ways to increase savings, risk and spend control, compliance, process efficiency and, ultimately, bottom-line impact.

Survey after survey from leading analysts show that many procurement organizations and CPOs recognize the need to manage their purchasing activities more efficiently. As the Determine P2P Starter Kit webinar and demo will explore, a cloud-based source-to-pay platform is critical to achieving increased value and process effectiveness across organizations.

"The result of a fully automated Procure-to-Pay process and full visibility into company data will be an improved ability to control costs, manage cash-flow, and facilitate on-time delivery of goods."

— 2018 Procurement Insight Report, Paystream Advisors, Inc.

Webinar topics include:

The procurement process pain points & challenges

The solutions to tackle these challenges at each step of the process

How to leverage procure-to-pay technologies to improve supplier and business relationships

Benefits to help build a business case for implementing an integrated procure-to-pay platform

The webinar is of particular interest to professionals in Procurement, Contract Management, and Finance – CFOs, CPOs, Finance Directors and Controllers.

Click here to register for the P2P Starter Kit webinar and demo.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 50 Providers to Know by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .