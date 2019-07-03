Cine Mexicano Turns the Heat with Two Suspenseful Crime Dramas in July

West Palm Beach, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks, announces the network premieres of two action-packed family crime dramas during the month of July on Cine Mexicano, the country's top-rated Spanish-language movie channel featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies, and action films.

Dalia No Perdona is a 2017 drama directed by Javier Cruz Osorio and produced by Armas Productions. Sonia Torres stars as the ruthless cartel boss Dalia who is not content with the success of her operations in Fresno, California. Hungry for more, she seeks the help of the Mexican government to expand her base of operations. At first, all seems to be going according to plan as Dalia opens up shop in Nayarit, Mexico. But when a rival cartel kills her brother and steals her product, Dalia does not forgive her enemies and mercilessly stops at nothing to win a turf war spanning from Nayarit all the way back to Fresno. Dalia No Perdona runs 102 minutes and costars Jesus Heredia, Jorge Arellano, Valente Rojas and Beatriz Moreno. Dalia No Perdona premieres on Wednesday, July 03 at 10:00 EST

Also set in Nayarit, Mexico is Los Gandallas, a tale of a wealthy rancher whose two lazy sons get into debt with their corrupt uncle in California. When the uncle decides to make the sons pay up on their debt, the entire family watches as their world spirals out of control. Los Gandallas airs July 10 at 10:00 p.m. EST with a run time of 104 minutes. It is also directed by Javier Cruz Osorio and produced by Armas Productions. Cirano Armas, Alfredo Gutierrez, Fredy Sosa, Amador Granados, Jorge Arellano and Cecilia Reyes star.

Cine Mexicano is carried nationwide across all major network operators. For more information, please visit: Cine Mexicano.com and Vemox.com.

