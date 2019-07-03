Data Facts Announces the Promotion of Julie Wink to President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of lending solutions and national and international background screening , today announced the promotion of Julie Wink to President.



Wink joined Data Facts in 1995 and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2005. During her tenure, she has strengthened customer relationships, driven the strategic development of new geographical markets, and forged new complementary partnerships and product lines. As President, she will remain customer focused, serving as an industry visionary and directing key facets of the Lending Solutions Division. She will assume a more prominent role in setting company long-term goals and strategies to ensure Data Facts continues to exceed client expectations and to remain well-positioned to deliver unparalleled value, cutting edge technology and unique, customizable solutions.

Wink has been considered a top industry expert for many years. She has held numerous industry-facing leadership positions, having served as the President and Treasurer of the National Consumer Reporting Association and sits on the Education, Legislative and Legal Committees. She has served on the Board of the Tennessee Mortgage Bankers and Nashville Mortgage Bankers Associations.

Wink reflected on her time with Data Facts. "When I think about the journey that has led to this position, it is surreal how many brilliant people have invited me to be a part of their story. As Data Facts evolves, I am excited to keep pushing forward and supporting the talent we have in our 100% U.S. based team and the industries we serve. Our passion in helping lenders close more loans faster and easier and in helping companies hire faster, smarter, and easier fuels me every day."

Daphne Large, Data Facts CEO, is proud of Wink's accomplishments. "Quite frankly, Julie is extraordinary. She has always kept our customers at the center of her work. This focus and her passion have helped create and deliver the Data Facts Difference. She demonstrates and lives our core values and foundation our company was built upon. Today's announcement is the natural progression of her long and successful career with Data Facts. Our company has a long history of building trust and relationships that last. Together, we will continue to listen to our customers and team as we create solutions for tomorrow's challenges. It is indeed an exciting time at Data Facts!"

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, NAPBS accredited, actively involved with various MBA and SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. In 2018 Data Facts was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.