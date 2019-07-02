Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by George Martinez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Retzloff, President; Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer; and Ray Vitulli, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Bank. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Friday, July 26, 2019, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events – News.



Conference Call and Live Webcast

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 9254608. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events – News.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

