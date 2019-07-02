The RealReal Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

SAN FRANCISCO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. ("The RealReal") (NASDAQ:REAL) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,250,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock -- bringing total gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $345.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by The RealReal. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 28, 2019, under the symbol "REAL."



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated acted as book-running managers, and Cowen and Company LLC and Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; or UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2019. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

Investors:

ir@therealreal.com

Press:

Meghan Gavigan / Leah Polito / Dan Goldstein

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

(415) 618-8750 or (310) 201-2040



