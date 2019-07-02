Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank ("BNB"), announced that it expects to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Kevin O'Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company's earnings release.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, BNB operates one loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation.  For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(631) 537-1000, ext. 7290

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga