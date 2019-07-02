SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. to Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Genesee & Wyoming Inc. ("G&W" or the "Company") (NYSE:GWR) stock prior to July 1, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of G&W to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("Brookfield") (NYSE:BIP) and GIC. Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of G&W will receive $112 in cash per share of G&W common stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/genesee-wyoming-inc



or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The G&W merger investigation concerns whether the Board of G&W breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the affiliates of Brookfield and GIC are underpaying for G&W shares, thus unlawfully harming G&W shareholders.

