Ikänik Farms Announces Former Chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement for the City of Sacramento Joins Ikänik Farms, Inc. as Senior Vice President of New Market Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ikänik Farms, Inc. ("Ikänik") has appointed Mr. Joseph M. Devlin as Senior Vice President of New Market Development. Mr. Devlin will lead Ikänik's New Market Development team, helping to solidify Ikänik's competitive position in California, while rolling out its footprint in the greater northeast. He will also lead Ikänik's Government and External Affairs division, intended to develop synergistic and meaningful civic partnerships.



Joseph Devlin previously served as the Chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement for the City of Sacramento, California ("Sacramento" or the "City"), a role in which he established and led the City's first office for cannabis regulation. Under Mr. Devlin's guidance, Sacramento became a leader in cannabis regulation, with its regulatory environment being responsible for attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and generating over USD$250 million in annual gross sales for the City's cannabis economy.

Mr. Devlin is an accomplished political consultant with nearly 20 years of experience directing political campaigns. In 2005, he served as an advisor to the Multi-National Corps – Iraq in Baghdad, where he provided assessments and logistical support to media and communications campaigns.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Ikänik's talented and passionate team," said Joseph Devlin, Senior Vice President of New Market Development. "Having been involved in the creation of one of the United States' most well-respected agencies for cannabis regulation, I believe I'm uniquely qualified to help Ikänik become a leader in the California cannabis market. I look forward to diligently supporting Ikänik with both its domestic and international expansion objectives."

About Ikänik Farms, Inc.

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of award-winning cannabis lifestyle brands, deep rooted in action sports and entertainment, unified with passion. Ikänik's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the nation's most iconic vertically integrated "seed-to-sale", multi-state cannabis operator. Ikänik's operations are currently located in California.

