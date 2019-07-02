LYFT DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of July 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyft, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Lyft investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=lyft-inc&id=1857 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, Lyft's Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft's claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft's rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft's drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future results.