Thirty-One Gifts Dedicates Summer Months to Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities

Chicago, IL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Thirty-One Gifts is rallying support for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to help keep families together and near the care they need when a child experiences a medical crisis. Through August 31, when you purchase a product from Thirty-One Gifts, you can Round Up! your order total to the nearest dollar or make a donation of any amount to support RMHC.



Additionally, through its network of nearly 70,000 consultants, Thirty-One Gifts will be hosting a National Serve Day on July 31, 2019. On this day, independent sales consultants will come together to prepare meals for families at more than 160 Ronald McDonald Houses in the U.S. and Canada.



"RMHC provides comfort and support to children and their families when they need it most," said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO, RMHC. "We are grateful to our partners at Thirty-One Gifts for their contribution to these services as families brave such difficult situations."



Since 2013, Thirty-One Gifts has been a valued and dedicated partner to RMHC. Through their generosity, over 11,000 additional nights have been provided to families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses. To date, Thirty-One Gifts has also provided 600,000 RMHC branded bags as a welcome gift to families upon their arrival to a Ronald McDonald House in the U.S. and Canada.



"RMHC was there for my husband and me when our son experienced complications shortly after birth," said Jamie Hansen, independent sales consultant, Thirty-One Gifts. "It meant so much to be able to stay close to him while he was in the hospital many miles away from our home and it means even more to be able to give back to this organization."



To support this effort, visit mythirtyone.com to shop through an independent sales consultant.



About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



About Thirty-One Gifts

Thirty-One Gifts is one of the world's largest direct-selling companies, offering purses and wallets, totes, home organization solutions and décor, thermal bags, jewelry and more. The company, however, is about much more than its products. Thirty-One is a family of individuals who share a passion for empowering women, and who are committed to celebrating, encouraging and rewarding others for who they are. The name Thirty-One Gifts comes from Proverbs 31, of the Bible, which describes the attributes and the importance of a "virtuous woman." With a mission to help women by giving them the opportunity to own their own businesses, Thirty-One provides all the tools and support necessary to find success and possibly build a new career. Cindy Monroe started Thirty-One in her basement in 2003. From those humble beginnings they've grown to include 1,000 employees and more than 63,000 independent sales consultants across the U.S. and Canada – many of whom are reaching their dreams through this opportunity. Giving back also is fundamental to Thirty-One. Through their philanthropic initiative, Thirty-One Gives, the company partners with nonprofit organizations that serve and support girls, women and families, and they have donated $100 million in product and cash to charitable organizations that share the mission.



