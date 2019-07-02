Basanite Announces New Management Team Members

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BASA) today announces expansion to its management team. In addition to the recent and stellar additions to its Board of Directors, and the vital leadership of Rich Krolewski – CEO, and Dave Anderson – COO, the company has engaged the full-time employment of a new in-house CFO – Isabella Barbera, CPA, a Plant Engineering Manager – John Rivera, a Quality Control Manager – Whitney Townsend, and a Director of Product Development and Regulatory Services – James Yakimoff.



Isabella Barbera - CPA, CFO



John Rivera - Plant Engineering Manager



Whitney Townsend - Quality Control Manager



James Yakimoff - Director of Product Development and Regulatory Affairs





Of special mention, the addition of our new CFO, and the fact that we've brought that role in-house, is significant for Basanite as we seek to bring greater accountability to the new executive team, and for our shareholders. Barbera shared, "It's exciting to be part of this dynamic team and company. There are many facets of this job that are either lost, or aren't very effective when the position is outsourced, like before. I feel that running my own accounting firm for the last 7 years, coupled with my extensive tax background make me an excellent fit for a fast-moving Basanite, and I'm looking forward to being part of this company's success!"

Dave Anderson stated, "We believe we have assembled a preeminent leadership team that brings with it not only distinguished industry experience, but the individual characteristics that represent the new character and values of Basanite. Filling these important roles with these key individuals allows us to effectively scale and manage all critical aspects of our new and growing business. It is with great pride that Rich and I welcome them to our team."

Isabella Barbera, CPA & CFO

With almost two decades of experience in the industry, Isabella Barbera joins Basanite as its new "in-house" CFO. Ms. Barbera has served as an advisor, consultant and leader in public accounting firms, including Templeton & Company, LLP from 2006 to 2013 and, until recently, as the principal of her private public accounting practice. Her experience ranges from nonprofit to profit, and individuals to corporations with regard to tax, reporting and consulting. She has held an executive leadership role in private organizations as partner during her time at Templeton & Company, LLC and as a contractor for Harmsco, Inc. from 2017 to 2019, and Bidon Companies from 2015 to 2019; as well as in her own successful businesses. She has served as a mentor to her employees and as an educator to the nonprofit industry.

Ms. Barbera holds both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Masters in Taxation from Florida Atlantic University. She has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant since 2003.

John Rivera, Plant Engineering Manager

John Rivera comes to Basanite with more than 30 years of experience in planning and directing manufacturing activities, while leading high-volume; complex manufacturing organizations. From 1987 through 2019, Rivera has held the positions of Vice President of Operations, Production Manager / Safety Coordinator, and now Plant Engineering Manager, where he oversees every aspect of Engineering, Quality and Production.

As a firm believer in a "hands-on" approach to drive efficiency, productivity, quality, and ensure overall safety and wellbeing, John has been extremely successful in leading highly effective production teams.

Rivera has studied Martial Arts for 45 years – using the foundations of Northern Shaolin Kung Fu, Tang Soo Do, Tae Kwon Do, Koryu Gojukai Karate do and Muay Thai to guide his professional ethics of honesty, respect and loyalty.

Whitney Townsend, Quality Control Manager

Whitney Townsend, Basanite Industries' new Quality Control Manager, comes to us with over 10 years of experience in the Chemical industry. With a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati's College of Engineering, Whitney found her love for chemistry while working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and University of Cincinnati during a summer engineering program in 2003. From 2004 – 2010, Townsend was able to co-op with companies such as Procter and Gamble and AK Steel.

Whitney's experience crosses over from composites to automotive, industrial, adhesives, as well as pharmaceutical industries, where she has endeavored to find new and innovative ways to improve her company's products through regulating and improving standards and quality. During her tenure, Townsend has held the positions of Analytical Chemist, Senior Development Chemist, Quality Control Chemist and now Quality Control Manager.

James Yakimoff, Director of Product Development and Regulatory Services

As a Director for Basanite Industries, James Yakimoff is responsible for not only driving global sales and market strategy, with a focus on growing the company's specifier, manufacturer and distribution client bases, but also for the promotion of BFRP in the market as a true alternative for traditional steel reinforcement. Yakimoff brings to the position a successful track record of more than 30 years, where he covered most every facet of the construction industry, including working for global and national companies like Sika Corporation and United Rentals respectively, and doing so from high-profile leadership positions where Yakimoff was recognized for sales achievements in the construction and manufacturing industries. Active in several industry associations, Yakimoff specializes in forming strategic alliances and implementing programs that enhance long term value to the customer relationship. Jim is currently a member of several industry associations and an active volunteer in his local community.

Yakimoff stated, "Our mission at Basanite Industries is simple: To offer industry expertise and technical resources; combined with the highest quality product and performance. We engage our resources early, to assist from conception to completion for projects of all sizes and types. This enables us to meet or exceed our customer's expectations every time – as well as maintain our leadership in the composite reinforcing market!"

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding the development, use and marketability of products and partnerships, as well as potential transactions the Company may be considering or may have closed. Such forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on BASA's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to fund operations, reliance on representations from third parties that may not execute as planned, development of new markets, and other factors over which BASA has little or no control. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and BASA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, this release makes reference to information contained in third party sources that have not been verified. Basanite makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. Risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in documents filed from time to time by BASA with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities. For additional information and potential risk factors, readers should review BASA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov .

For Investor Relations Questions, Please Call: 954-532-4563 Ext. #102

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72a12c8d-93f5-4a19-aab9-4b2db6d350fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5106d6af-698f-4a20-8fab-1603164e5911

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec40f8d-8473-4773-b796-065c3d32271f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414f8228-b7a8-4452-8745-edb71b7db6b3