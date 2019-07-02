Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, July 11th, 2019, it will release its 1st Quarter results for the fiscal year ended May 31st, 2019.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, July 12th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-582-1443, and quoting the reservation number 21926482. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21926482 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, CFO, at 514-748-7743, ext. 5537.

For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

OR

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com