Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on behalf of Coty stockholders.



On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that the Company will incur a one-time $600 million cash expense that will be spread across fiscal years 2020 through 2023. The Company also expects to record a $3 billion impairment of its intangible assets, with the final amount to be booked with its fiscal year 2019 earnings. The write-down stems from its acquisition of various brands from Procter & Gamble in 2016. On this news, Coty stock declined by $1.81, to close at $11.59 on July 1, 2019.

