MERGER ALERT – DNBF, SHRC, and NANO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQCM: DNBF)

Merger Announcement: June 5, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of DNB Financial will receive 1.22 shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. common stock for each share of DNB Financial stock that they hold.

Shore Community Bank (OTC:SHRC)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Shore Community shareholders will receive 0.8786 of a share of 1ST Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1ST Constitution common stock and cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement, for each share of Shore common stock that they own.

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: When Nanometrics and Rudolph merge, current Nanometrics stockholders will own approximately 50% and current Rudolph stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share.

