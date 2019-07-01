MobilityWorks Adds 3 More Locations with Acquisition of GT Mobility

Richfield, OH, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The acquisition will add to MobilityWorks' existing presence in the state of Wisconsin with locations in Green Bay, Sun Prairie, and Stevens Point. Following the acquisition, MobilityWorks will now operate 80 total locations in 24 states.

Passion and mission to serve the wheelchair community have been the main objective of both GT Mobility and MobilityWorks. Both organizations work with each client to find the best solution for their specific needs to ensure clients can connect with who and what matters most.

"We are delighted to be a part of MobilityWorks nationwide network, offering customers a greater selection of vehicles," said co-owner Todd Nault. Co-owner George Burmaster added, "We have proudly served our customers and community for 20 years and this expands our ability to continue to provide customers with exceptional service from our caring and compassionate individuals."

"Adding GT Mobility to our organization offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our service offering throughout the state of Wisconsin," said Eric Mansfield, President of MobilityWorks. "We look forward to the addition of their talented employees with over 20 years of experience in serving the community."

In addition to selling new and pre-owned modified vans for wheelchair accessibility, MobilityWorks and GT Mobility will also provide rental vans and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. MobilityWorks also manufactures and sells a variety of commercial vehicles to business clients throughout the United States.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, located in Akron Ohio, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at https://www.mobilityworks.com.

Alex Bangle MobilityWorks marketing@mobilityworks.com