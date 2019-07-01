The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.17 per share. This represents a 13.3% increase over the $.15 per share dividend declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on July 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2019.



The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation. The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:

Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO & Treasurer

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413