Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

WELLINGTON, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO") and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors that they have until August 20, 2019 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).



The class action, Employees' Retirement System of the City of St. Petersburg, Florida v. Teva Pharmaceutical et al., Case No.: 19-cv-2711, was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of shareholders who purchased Teva American Depository Shares ("ADS") between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Teva and certain executives for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges, in part, that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that it had engaged in an industry-wide price-fixing scheme. Following news of the filing of a massive antitrust lawsuit against Teva alleging price-fixing of generic drugs, the price of Teva stock dropped roughly 15%, and is now trading roughly 60% less than it was at the middle of the Class Period.

If you've suffered damages from investing in Teva and would like to discuss your options, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; or Neil Rothstein at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states "[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members." BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. If you wish to be considered to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2019.