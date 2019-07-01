ObsEva appoints industry expert as Chief Medical Officer to further advance its Phase 3 clinical programs

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – July 1, 2019 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Garner as its new Chief Medical Officer and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective 15 July 2019. Dr. Garner will be based in the US.

Dr. Garner holds M.D. and M.P.H. degrees from the Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health and received board certification in both general Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology. She brings 12 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in women's health where she has occupied roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Dr. Garner served as Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President Clinical Development at Agile Therapeutics, Inc., in Princeton, New Jersey. Previously, she was Vice President, Medical Affairs, Women's Health and Preventive Care at Myriad Genetics Laboratories, and Senior Medical Director, Women's Health at Abbott Laboratories, where she was the Clinical Lead of the endometriosis program for elagolix (Orilissa®), which is now FDA-approved. Before joining Abbott Laboratories, she served as Associate Director and then Director, Vaccines Clinical Research at Merck Research Laboratories. Prior to entering the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Garner had several years of experience in academic clinical practice, research and teaching at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Elke Bestel, current CMO and Head of Pharmacovigilance for ObsEva since September 2015, will be nominated as ObsEva Vice President, Head of Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance and remain on the company's Executive Committee.

Ernest Loumaye, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva said: "We are very excited to be welcoming Elizabeth to ObsEva as the company is preparing to complete several phase 3 programs and anticipates regulatory filing in Europe and the US in the upcoming years. Elizabeth's clinical expertise, pharmaceutical development and regulatory experience is a tremendous asset for ObsEva and we look forward to her joining our team.

As ObsEva is getting ready for commercial operations, the importance of Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance has increased and requires a fully dedicated leader. Up to now, Dr. Elke Bestel has very well managed this function in addition to her CMO responsibilities and as we move towards drug registration, she will fully focus on managing ObsEva's global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance."

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV", as well as on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN".

For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

