SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Marine Money week, BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG") will be presenting at the 3rd Credit Agricole CIB Shipping Conference in New York on 18 June 2019.

Please see the attachment for the full presentation.

BW LPG Marine money week Presentation

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer



BW LPG Limited

Tel: +65-6705-5506

E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik

Head of Investor Relations

BW LPG Limited

Tel: +65-6705-5519

E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bw-lpg-limited/r/bw-lpg-company-presentation-at-marine-money-week,c2845470

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18530/2845470/1066058.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bw-lpg-company-presentation-at-marine-money-week-300871965.html

SOURCE BW LPG Limited