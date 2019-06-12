Market Overview

Hexagon Revolutionises Underground Utility Detection With New Ground Penetrating Radar Solution

PRNewswire  
June 12, 2019 3:13am   Comments
NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today introduced the Leica DSX, a portable ground penetrating radar (GPR) solution for underground utility detection. Designed to simplify data capture and automate data processing, the DSX allows users to easily detect, map, and visualise underground utilities safely and reliably with highest positioning accuracy.

"We designed the Leica DSX for users with limited GPR knowledge who need to locate, avoid or map underground utilities in a simple, fast and reliable way," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "With this utility detection solution, Hexagon brings GPR technology to new user segments to enable safer operations in any job requiring digging."

A defining characteristic of the DSX is its intuitive software, DXplore, which translates correlated signals into user-friendly and intuitive results. Unlike other GPR solutions, users do not need to have expertise interpreting raw radar data and hyperbolas. DXplore uses a smart algorithm to generate digital utility maps within minutes, displaying detected results while users are still in the field. The map can also be exported to Leica DX Manager Mapping, Leica ConX, or other post-processing software for further use in machines, or to overlay with additional data.

The DSX is one of the many innovative solutions being showcased this week at HxGN LIVE 2019, Hexagon's annual digital technology conference.

